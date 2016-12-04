Off-duty Muslim cop harassed, threatened while with teen son, NYPD source said

Police arrested 36-year-old Christopher Nelson Sunday after he allegedly harassed and threatened an off-duty police officer wearing a hijab in Brooklyn over the weekend in front of her 16-year-old son.

The cop, identified as Officer Aml Elsokary, had parked at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday in Bay Ridge when she noticed a man bothering her teen son, a law enforcement official said. But when she intervened near the corner of Ridge Boulevard and 67th Street, the man started in on her. He called her an “ISIS b—h” and threatened to cut her throat, the official said.

Nelson, also of Bay Ridge, was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment to race and religion.

“Gr8 job by @NYPDDetectives from #HateCrime Task Force & Warrants in apprehending person wanted 4 BIAS incident against #Hero #Muslim officer,” the NYPD’s Muslim Officers Society tweeted Sunday evening.

Moments later, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: “Aml Elsokary is one of 900 Muslim-Americans in @NYPDnews who protect us. Let’s stand with her family. Call 311 with any info. #NotInOurCity.”

The hate-filled attack is one a string of recent incidents. On Thursday, three apparently drunk men tried to rip off the hijab of an 18-year-old woman and shouted President-elect Donald Trump’s name at her as she waited for and then boarded a northbound 6 train at 23rd Street.