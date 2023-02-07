Off-duty Brooklyn officer dies days after being shot in botched robbery, cops say

Adeed Fayaz, the off-duty officer shot in a botched Brooklyn robbery over the weekend, died at a local hospital Tuesday evening — sending the NYPD into a state of mourning.

The tragic news comes mere hours after officers announced that they cuffed Fayaz’s alleged killer, 38-year-old Randy Jones while hiding out in an upstate hotel. According to sources, Fayaz was taken off life support at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and unfortunately was not able to survive.

Police lined up outside the medical facility at around 6 p.m. where they made a dignified transfer. Officers stood to attention as their fallen brother-in-blue was placed into the back of an ambulance.

With officer Fayaz’s death, Jones will now face murder charges in place of attempted murder. Chief of Detectives James Essig told amNewYork at one Police Plaza that a member of The Regional Fugitive Task Force placed Jones under arrest using Fayaz’s handcuffs.

“They used the officer’s handcuffs to cuff the suspect in that. We wanted him to know what he did to that officer —I think it sends a powerful message,” Chief Essig said.

The officer made the journey from Brooklyn’s East New York to Manhattan Kips Bay where officers also stood to attention while the transfer was made where Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, and Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey mourned his loss in the glow of emergency lights. Fayaz was 26 years old and a five-year veteran on the force; he leaves behind a wife and two children.

The alleged gunman who police say placed him in a headlock while demanding over $20,000 in cash during what was meant to be a car sale, is in police custody in Brooklyn and is scheduled to be charged at any time.

Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city. Officer Fayaz was shot Saturday night and he tragically succumbed to his injuries today. Our Department deeply mourns his passing, and his family and loved ones are in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/zK9BdHwvM1 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) February 7, 2023

“Following this violent crime, the suspect immediately went on the run, fleeing to a Rockland County motel room,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said of the arrest on Feb. 7. “He fled, but he could not evade our reach. less than 46 hours later he was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

Funeral plans were not immediately disclosed as of Tuesday evening.