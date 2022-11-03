One dead, another injured after Bronx fight leads to officer-involved shooting

One man is dead and another was injured after a violent fight led to an officer-involved shooting in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

According to police officials, at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 3 members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked in an unmarked police car outside a bodega, located at 330 Gun Hill Road, investigating an unrelated incident. At 11:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man double parked a white Lexus at East Gunn Hill Road and Hoe Avenue and got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside the bodega.

The 29-year-old repeatedly stabbed the 21-year-old, who had a gun on him, and then fled the bodega. The 21-year-old went after the 29-year-old and shot him at point-blank range into the Lexus.

A sergeant and two detectives from the Queens Violent Felony Squad, who were in plain clothes, confronted the shooter and fired multiple rounds. The shooter was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The 29-year-old fled the scene and was later found in a nearby barber shop with a graze wound to his head. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The gun was recovered at the scene and the knife was recovered from inside the car.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the incident was, but an investigation found that neither man was connected to the bodega at all. The investigation is ongoing.