Bronx man shot dead outside apartment building: cops

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the shooter who murdered a 39-year-old man outside an apartment building on Monday night.

Christian C. Bueno, 39, of Bailey Avenue took a fatal bullet to his torso in front of 2623 Sedgwick Ave., across the street from the James Peters VA Hospital, in Kingsbridge Heights at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct found the wounded Bueno at the location while responding to a 911 call about a man shot.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Detectives are looking for an unidentified person of interest, a man wearing a red jacket and sweatpants, who was seen fleeing the location shortly after the gunfire erupted.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.