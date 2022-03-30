One Hundred Black Men of New York celebrates 42nd annual gala featuring high-profile leaders across business, politics, and entertainment

One Hundred Black Men of New York (OHBM), a historic nonprofit dedicated to empowering Black communities, is hosting a special celebration to recognize high-profile participants and honorees for its 42nd Annual Gala. The event, named Taking Giant Steps to Power: A Salute to Excellence, will highlight 10 leaders working to strengthen the fabric of Black communities, raising critical funds for OHBM’s youth development programming, and community service activities. The event is being held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the stunning Appel Room of Jazz at Lincoln Center. The SOLD OUT gala will also be live-streamed. https://dayoftheonehundred. org/.

“Every year, OHBM-NY’s Gala event brings together influential leaders from across New York and around the country who share our goal of empowering the next generation of Black men and women,” said Courtney A. Bennett, Executive Director of One Hundred Black Men of New York. “We’re hosting our first live gala in two years, and our mission remains the same—and its importance is greater and clearer now more than ever. Our distinguished honorees and participants understand our vision and have worked tirelessly to help achieve it throughout their lives and careers. We thank them for their efforts, and we look forward to working with them to achieve our common goals for years to come.”

For over forty years, OHBM’s annual gala has paid tribute to high-profile leaders who are engaged in transformative initiatives to uplift and empower Black communities, the nation, and the world. Each year, the event features an honoree award ceremony to pay tribute to distinguished leaders, as well as exciting entertainment. “After two tremendously challenging years for our city and communities, OHBM-NY’s continued leadership is more important now than ever,” said Aldrin K. Enis, President of OHBM-NY. “From scholarships and mentoring for promising young students to our continued COVID-19 community relief services, the donations raised will support impactful programs that directly improve the lives of hundreds of people across New York. We’re endlessly thankful for all our honorees, donors, and guests, who are helping to make this evening so special.”

In tribute to this event, the Durst Organization will light up One Five One in Times Square. OHBM president, Aldrin Enis, will ring the closing bell at NASDAQ. Robert Smith, Mount Sinai, and OHBM will launch a new prostate screening mobile unit in Harlem the day after event. Al Roker of NBC’s Today Show will is expected to be on hand. Over 50 installations of outdoor media will be used to promote the new OHBM-NY “Open Every Door” campaign. The campaign invites people of the city to take notice of African-American boys and men and give them fair and equitable opportunities at all levels of the workforce; in education; in economics (closing the racial wealth gap); and health and wellness. Leading up to the gala event, OHBM sponsored a resource fair and suit giveaway for over 100 men involved in the criminal justice system. This work is the beginning of a $4.9 million project, recently announced by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, to open five restorative justice centers around the city.

Taking Giant Steps to Power: A salute to Excellence! OHBM has selected ten impactful local and national leaders as Gala Honorees:

Brian Flores – Coach, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan Schulman – President & CEO, PayPal

James Brown – Award-winning Sports Journalist and Sportscaster, Host Inside the NFL on CBS

Seth Waugh – CEO, PGA of America

Trayce Parker – East Region President, UPS

Elizabeth Velez – President, Velez Organization and Chair Emeritus, New York Building Congress

Yasmin H. Cornelius – SVP Community Affairs, L+M Development Partners

Dr. Greta R. Strong – Assistant Professor of Community Outreach Teaching in Neurology, Cornell-Weill Medicine

Rudy Wynter – President, National Grid NY

Eric Mower – Chairman & CEO, Eric Mower & Associates

Entertainment – Ray Chew of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will be the Musical Director for the evening.

Mistress of Ceremonies – Cathleen Trigg Jones

All proceeds from the gala will help support OHBM’s programs, including its Junior One Hundred program for promising high school students applying to college, Citywide Hunger Relief program to support seniors and families in need, $200,000 in college scholarships and new restorative justice programming. In the coming months, the organization is launching new programs, including restorative justice centers to provide workforce development, entrepreneurial training, and mental health supports.

About One Hundred Black Men of New York

One Hundred Black Men of New York was founded in 1963 as a non-profit organization of like-minded leaders who met to advocate for improvement in conditions in their communities. Today, it leverages the collective talents, abilities and energy of its members and corporate partners for the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the Black community based on the following precepts: respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity. To learn more about OHBM and its initiatives, including its annual gala, visit www.ohbm.org and https:/ /dayoftheonehundred.org/.