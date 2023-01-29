Quantcast
Bronx

One killed, two injured in two-alarm Bronx fire

By Meaghan McGoldrick & Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Photo Jan 29 2023, 2 50 28 PM (2)
A fire at 1211 Evergreen Ave. in the Bronx killed one person and sent two other people to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A harrowing two-alarm fire in the Bronx killed one person and injured at least two others Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out at 1211 Evergreen Ave., near Westchester Avenue, at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 29. Firefighters arrived to find parts of the two-story building’s second floor charred and a number of neighbors watching from the street.

People watch on as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A total of 106 firefighters from 25 units fought through debris to subdue the fire, which was deemed under control at 3:07 p.m.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department, and another was pronounced dead on arrival. All three victims suffered smoke inhalation and burns, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters from 25 units were on scene to battle the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The victims’ identities and ages have not yet been released.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, officials on the scene said, and its cause is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office.

 

