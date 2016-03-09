Opus Lounge stabbing in Inwood leaves man in critical condition, cops say

No suspects were taken into custody, police said.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: USA

A 38-year-old man was in critical condition on Wednesday after he was stabbed in the chest in front of a swanky Inwood club, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed following a large brawl in front of Opus Lounge on 202nd Street at about 4:30 a.m. After he was attacked, police said he stumbled several feet before collapsing on the sidewalk.

He was taken to The Allen Hospital, part of New York Presbyterian, where he remained in critical condition hours later.

