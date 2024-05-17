Private garbage truck fatally hits pedestrian in Greenwich Village

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a private sanitation truck in Greenwich Village on Thursday.

Police said on May 16 at approximately 5:20 a.m., the 35-year-old driver of a Liberty Ashes, Inc., dump truck was traveling eastbound on West 4 Street and came to a complete stop on Cornelia Avenue. He then put the truck in reverse to go southbound on Cornelia Street when it struck a male pedestrian, also aged 35, who was standing in the roadway approximately 132 feet south of West 4 Street.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the location. The operator of the sanitation truck remained on scene.

It is unclear right now how fast the truck was going or if the driver gave any warning he was going to back up the truck.

amNewYork Metro reached out to Liberty Ashes about the incident, but a representative who answered the phone said the company had “no comment.”

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.