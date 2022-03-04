Police arrest homeless man who was caught on camera in West Village subway station slashing

Cops cuffed a homeless man who was allegedly caught on camera slashing a man at a West Village subway station.

Police say that at 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 27, the suspect came into incidental contact with three men as they passed on a stairway leading to/from the A/C platform at the West 4th Street station. A dispute ensued, resulting in one man from the group throwing a drink can at the suspect.

The suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the drinking-throwing man on his left hand before fleeing the scene on a northbound A or C train. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

On March 3, police arrested 42-year-old Gabrian Hidalgo in connection to the incident. He was charged with one count of assault.