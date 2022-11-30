Quantcast
Queens

Police investigating after man with fall injuries dies in Queens

GettyImages-1027397086-1536×864
Photo via Getty Images

Police are investigating after a man allegedly fell to his death from a building in Queens.

According to the NYPD, at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 30 officers from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call at a building in the vicinity of Bell Boulevard and 75th Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found a 56-year-old man on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive.

The victim had injuries that were consistent with falling from a high elevation. Paramedics declared the victim, whose identity has not been released, dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that at this time, the victim’s death does not appear criminal in nature, but the investigation is ongoing.

