East Village brute bashes 90-year-old man’s head with rock: cops

Police in the East Village are looking for a suspect who brutally struck a 90-year-old man with a rock in the East Village during the early hours Tuesday morning.

The attack, which took place at around 3 a.m. in front of Ray’s Candy Shop at 113 Avenue A, occurred after the suspect approached the elderly man with a strange package and asked the 90-year-old to buy it.

The senior then asked what was inside, before the suspect threatened to kill him. The suspect then swung a belt with a heavy rock attached to it—hitting the victim on the left side of his head and face that caused bleeding. The victim, however, was not hospitalized.

Police have released photos and video of the suspect taken from in front of 158 Avenue C.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).