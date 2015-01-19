Police search for 4 suspects who stabbed man, sexually assaulted woman during Brooklyn robbery

Police are searching for four suspects who stabbed a man and sexually assaulted a woman inside a Brooklyn home while attempting to rob it over the weekend.

Two of the four suspects, all men, forced their way inside the Sutter Avenue apartment at gunpoint at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

They then demanded money and stabbed a 35-year-old man multiple times in the torso, police said. His girlfriend was then sexually assaulted before the suspects fled, taking a TV, a duffel bag and money with them.

Two of the suspects waited outside the apartment while the attack took place. Surveillance video of the incident shows the four men walking in to the building one after the other, most with hats or a hood obstructing their faces.