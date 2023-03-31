Police searching for man who fired multiple gunshots in East Village

Police are looking for a man who fired multiple gunshots at an unknown individual in the East Village near the Jacob Riis Houses earlier this month.

The NYPD said that the suspect firearm numerous shots in front of 85 Avenue D on Friday, March 17, at around 8:59 p.m.

There were no injuries or property damage reported. The suspect is wanted for reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.