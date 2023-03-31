Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Police searching for man who fired multiple gunshots in East Village

By Posted on
C30D0976-84CD-4266-A7CB-EA69F9D8BD47

Police are looking for a man who fired multiple gunshots at an unknown individual in the East Village near the Jacob Riis Houses earlier this month.

The NYPD said that the suspect firearm numerous shots in front of 85 Avenue D on Friday, March 17, at around 8:59 p.m.

There were no injuries or property damage reported. The suspect is wanted for reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

About the Author

Sarah Belle Lin

Sarah Belle Lin covers education and general assignments for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC