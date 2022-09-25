Hit-and-run driver critically injures pedestrian at deadly street in Brooklyn crash

A hit-and-run driver critically injured a pedestrian on a deadly roadway in a Brooklyn crash Saturday night.

The man was trying to cross Avenue D near East 102nd Street in Canarsie around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, when the motorist struck him and fled the scene, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.

The crash site is along a two-way road through an industrial area with no marked crossings for pedestrians to safely traverse Avenue D for half a mile between Rockaway Avenue and Bank Street.

The victim attempted to cross roughly midway between those two intersections.

Over the past 11 years, 107 people have been injured in 72 crashes along that corridor, and one person has been killed, according to data collected by the website Crash Mapper.

In June 2019, a drunk driver fatally struck 29-year-old e-bike rider Mohammed Abdullah at E. 105th Street, also at night.