‘It was terrifying’: Driver dragged off FDR service road by semi-trailer truck

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A semi-trailer truck collided with a car, dragging it through the rain-slick, Tudor City streets Thursday morning.

According to the driver of the car, Micheal Malabd, 51, had just turned off the FDR Drive service road at around 8:44 a.m. and stopped at a red light on 37th Street when an Amazon truck’s gigantic tire collided with his vehicle.

“His tire grabbed the back of my car and dragged me onto the sidewalk. He said he couldn’t see me because of the rain and that he was sorry,” said Malabd.

Debris and glass shards were left peppered over the sidewalk and service road but aside from a few scrapes and pains no serious injuries were reported.

“I am just glad, you know. It was terrifying. I couldn’t steer, I was hitting the horn and then he finally saw me and stopped. If that back tire would have continued, he probably would have crushed me,” Malabd recounted.

Malabd says he is just happy to be alive but after the investigation is complete, he plans on visiting a hospital due to back pains. Both drivers stayed on the scene.