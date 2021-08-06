Man in custody after crash kills motorcyclist in the Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man is in custody after a motorcyclist was killed in a Bronx collision on Thursday night.

Police say that at 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 5, the NYPD responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision near the corner of West 229th Street and Bailey Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 29-year-old Alam Gonzalez-Mosquea lying on the roadway with head and body trauma.

An investigation found that Gonzalez-Mosquea was riding a 2012 BMW motorcycle northbound on Bailey Avenue when he crossed over a double yellow line to overtake another vehicle. As he continued northbound, the motorcycle hit the passenger side of 1996 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 31-year-old male, which was attempting to make a left-hand turn from the right lane of Bailey Avenue onto West 229th Street. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.

EMS rushed both Gonzalez-Mosquea and the Toyota driver, who complained of pain, to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Gonzalez-Mosquea was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota was taken into custody with charges pending against him.