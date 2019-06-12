The morning after state legislative leaders unveiled plans to overhaul the rent regulation system, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to sign the legislative package while speaking at a news conference in Albany on Wednesday.

Cuomo said he would approve the bills if they are delivered to him. The State Senate and Assembly, both of which are dominated by Democrats, cannot vote on the measures until Friday because bills must age three days before coming to the floor.

"My point all along has been: I wanted the best tenant protections we've ever passed in the state of New York," said Cuomo, a Democrat. "This is the best tenant protections they will pass, and I will sign it."

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie released a summary of what they described as a historic move for tenants.

Their plan would permanently extend rent regulation rules, rather than forcing landlords and tenants to trek to Albany and lobby their causes every four to eight years when the provisions sunset.

The package would no longer allow vacated apartments to transition into the private market after their regulated rent surpasses a threshold — currently $2,774.76 a month — or after the most recent occupants' annual income exceeds $200,000 for two consecutive years, according to lawmakers.

The legislators' proposal would no longer allow landlords to raise the rent by up to 20% when units are vacant.

The measures would cut down from 6% to 2% the annual increase owners can tack on after doing major capital improvements in the building and only allow this charge for three decades. Similarly, landlords would be more limited in how much they can pass off the cost of doing improvements inside apartments and these price increases would be permitted for only three decades.