Pregnant woman shot in the head in Brooklyn, police say

The 19-year-old woman was shot on Sunday afternoon, cops said.

Police were hunting for a suspect who shot a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the head on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said, as investigators tried to track down her attacker.

The woman was shot at about 12:40 p.m. on Dean Street, near the corner of Howard Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, but was stabilized as of late Sunday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after, and circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.