PRIMARY RESULTS | Track the key City Council and District Attorney races in real-time

The polls have closed in Tuesday’s primary for City Council and District Attorneys races across four of the five boroughs of New York City.

Turnout was extremely light in the off-year election for party nominations to City Council seats up for grabs in the November general election. Only about a third of the districts had contests in this primary cycle. Unopposed incumbents or party nominees automatically advanced to the November contest.

Democratic voters in the Bronx and Queens also chose their party’s nominee for district attorney, with the respective incumbents — Darcel Clark and Melinda Katz — facing challenges.

Whilst the district attorney contests were standard votes, the City Council elections used ranked-choice voting, with voters picking their candidates in the preferred order of choice. If no one candidate earns a majority of votes in the first round, the Board of Elections will turn to lesser choices until a candidate has secured a majority.

Our affiliates in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx — QNS.com, BrooklynPaper.com and BxTimes.com — are tracking all local races as the results come in. Below are the preliminary results (votes cast during early voting and on Tuesday) for the Manhattan City Council races, key Council races from around the city, and the district attorney’s races.

Projected winners are indicated with a √ sign next to the name.

District Attorney

Bronx (83.94% scanners reported)

√-Darcel Clark (i) 72.77% (18,735) Tess Cohen 26.66% (6,864)

Queens (58.55% scanners reported)

Melinda Katz (i) 71.44% (29,036) George Grasso 14.09% (5,728) Devian Daniels 13.85% (5,590)

Key City Council Races

1st District (Manhattan) (89.53% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Christopher Marte (i) 63.17% (4,839) Susan Lee 30.23% (2,313) Ursila Jung 5.33% (408) Pooi Stewart 1.04% (80)

2nd District (Manhattan) (86.41% scanners reported)

Carlina Rivera (i) 60.43% (3,919) Allie Ryan 38.78% (2,515)

9th District (Manhattan) (77.95% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Al Taylor 14.35% (1,289) Inez Dickens 24.57% (2,207) Yusef Salaam 50.90% (4,573) Kristin Richardson Jordan (i) 9.17% (824)

10th District (Manhattan) (85.42% scanners reported)

√-Carmen De La Rosa (i) 84.91% (4,079) Guillermo Perez 12.57% (604)

13th District (Bronx, Democratic) (83.96% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Marjorie Velazquez (i) 65.43% (2,271) Irene Estrada 7.23% (251) Bernadette Ferrara 19.99% (694) John Perez 2.42% (84)

13th District (Bronx, Republican) (83.96% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Kristy Marmorato 46.82% (781) George Havranek 44.96% (750) Samantha Zherka 7.85% (131)

19th District (Queens) (63.16% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Tony Avella 40.55% (1,604) Paul Graziano 23.05% (912) Christopher Bae 35.79% (1,416)

23rd District (Queens) (52.75% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Linda Lee (i) 62.78% (2,253) Steve Behar 29.23% (1,049) Rubaiya Rahman 7.36% (264)

26th District (Queens) (52.58% scanners reported)

Julie Won (i) 60.11% (2,194) Hailie Kim 38.58% (1,408)

29th District (Queens) (54.29% districts reported, 1st choice)

Lynn Schulman (i) 55.43% (1,959) Ethan Felder 34.52% (1,220) Sukhi Singh 9.28% (328)

41st District (Brooklyn) (90.2% scanners reported, 1st choice)

Darlene Mealy (i) 61.95% (2,576) Joyce Shearin 3.49% (145) Isis McIntosh Green 29.32% (1,219) Reginald Bowman 3.49% (145)

42nd District (Brooklyn) (90.76% districts reported, 1st choice)

Charles Barron (i) 43.08% (2,286) Jamilah Rose 5.52% (293) Chris Banks 50.57% (2,683)

43rd District (Brooklyn) (76.84% districts reported, 1st choice)