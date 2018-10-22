Three more people were arrested in connection with a brawl between the hate group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters, police said on Monday.

Irvin Antillon of Queens, 41, and Douglas Lennan, 40, of Northport were both charged Monday with rioting and assault. Maxwell Hare, 26, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged with gang assault, assault, rioting and criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not clear whether those arrested were affiliated with the Proud Boys or Antifa.

The arrests come after police vowed to investigate the fight that broke out earlier this month after an event at the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side featuring Gavin McInnes, the leader of the males-only group, which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Proud Boys, created in 2016, are a right-wing international fraternal organization known for their penchant for violence.

Last week, 38-year-old Geoffrey Young of New City in Rockland County, an alleged member of the Proud Boys, was charged with attempted assault and rioting. Another man, 39-year-old John Kinsman, of Morristown, New Jersey, was also arrested and charged with attempted gang assault, attempted assault, riot and criminal possession of a weapon,but it was not clear which group he was affiliated with.

The fight started after a group of Proud Boys were being escorted south on Park Avenue on Oct. 12 and a group of six protesters wearing masks circled the block "to try to intercept the group," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea has said. He added a bottle was thrown, then a fight broke out.

A few minutes later, a second fight ensued out a few blocks away, which police have said, involved the apparent theft of a backpack. Three of the protesters were arrested shortly after the fight, but no Proud Boys were initially arrested, sparking outrage from some city officials.

Video has shown several Proud Boys pummeling a protester lying on the ground.