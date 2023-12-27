Queens double shooting mystery: Woman killed, man injured in hail of bullets, police say

Police say they are searching for several men after a woman was shot to death and a man was seriously injured in Richmond Hill, Queens just before midnight on Tuesday.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Queens are investigating a double shooting on Tuesday night that left a woman killed and a man seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the wounded victims rode up to the 103rd Precinct stationhouse in Jamaica seeking help from officers at about 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 26. The officers were met by an exasperated 39-year-old man who told them that he and his companion – 28-year-old Clarisa Burgos of Brooklyn — had been shot that evening in a hail of bullets fired by several gunmen.

The shooting, police determined, had occurred moments earlier in South Richmond Hill, in the vicinity of 127th Street and Liberty Avenue — within the confines of the 106th Precinct, and about 2 1/2 miles away from the 103rd Precinct’s headquarters.

Burgos had sustained a gunshot wound to her head, and was pronounced dead outside the precinct by responding EMS units.

The 39-year-old man, meanwhile, suffered multiple bullet wounds to his torso. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, and is expected to survive.

The NYPD, meanwhile, established a crime scene at the South Richmond Hill location. During their preliminary probe, investigators discovered more than 20 shell casings.

While police say that the exact cause of the shooting is still under investigation, they did reveal they are seeking two to three men wearing dark clothing who may have fled in a dark sedan.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The 106th Precinct had seen just one homicide year-to-date through Dec. 24, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings are also down more than 66% for the year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.