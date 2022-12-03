Queens man who allegedly stabbed brother 12 times to death nabbed in Florida

A Queens man is accused of brutally murdering his brother this past summer, stabbing him to death 12 times during a heated argument, in a modern-day Cain and Abel tale.

Police announced Friday the arrest of Henry Gutierrez, 31, who was picked up in and extradited from Florida in connection with the July 17 murder of his brother, Oscar Gutierrez, 53.

Law enforcement sources said Oscar Gutierrez was found stabbed 12 times about his torso and body in a second-floor hallway inside of 138-19 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica at about 6:29 p.m. on July 17.

According to authorities, the Gutierrez brothers had been involved in a heated argument moments before the homicide. The motive for the dispute and ensuing murder were not disclosed.

Police said Henry Gutierrez had fled the scene by the time officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS responded to a report of the stabbing. EMS rushed Oscar Gutierrez to nearby Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Through an investigation, authorities said, detectives zeroed in on Henry Gutierrez as the prime suspect, later locating him in Florida and placing him under arrest.

Henry Gutierrez faces charges of murder, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.