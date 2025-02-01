Queens slasher attacks man outside restaurant: cops

Police in Queens are looking for the slasher who attacked a man and left him a bloody mess early on Saturday morning.

Cops said the violent assault occurred at about 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 1 near a restaurant at 109-08 Liberty Ave. in South Ozone Park.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim, a 39-year-old man, with multiple slash wounds to the back of his neck.

At this time, police sources said, the motive for the assault remains unclear. Police also did not provide a description of a possible perpetrator.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made in the case, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.