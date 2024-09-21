Queens woman charged with stabbing husband to death during dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Queens woman was arrested Friday night for allegedly stabbing her husband to death during an apparent domestic dispute, police reported on Saturday.

Lai Chun Ho, 74, was charged with allegedly killing Kuen Tat Ho, 76, inside the home they shared on the 2300 block of 120th Street in College Point at about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the Ho residence after receiving a 911 call about a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, they found Kuen Tat Ho stabbed multiple times about the head, back and torso.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

NYPD sources said Saturday that Lai Chun and Kuen Tat Ho had gotten into an argument for reasons that remain unknown at this time — and ended with Lai Chun allegedly going on the deadly attack.

Police took her into custody at the scene and charged her with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and abuse, you can call the City’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-621-HOPE.