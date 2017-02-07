Rabbis protest Trump’s ban on refugees, immigrants; 19 arrested outside hotel, NYPD says

The rabbis were demonstrating against Trump’s executive order barring refugees and immigrants.

More than a dozen rabbis were arrested outside Trump International Hotel and Tower Monday night as they showed their opposition of President Donald Trump’s policies, police said.

About 200 rabbis, organized by the group T’ruah, marched to the tower, arriving at about 8 p.m., in protest of Trump’s executive order barring refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries.

Officers arrested 19 of the demonstrators, charging them with disorderly conduct. They had blocked traffic on Central Park West and refused to move when instructed by officers, police said.

The group tweeted about the march Monday night, saying “We march for #refugees and #immigrants tonight because we remember the St. Louis,” referring to the ship in 1939, carrying over 900 Jewish refugees, who was denied entry into the United States.

Other groups involved in the march included JFREJ, Avodah, HIAS, The Union for Reform Judaism and the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees, according to T’ruah.

Trump’s order was blocked by a federal judge on Feb. 3, 2017. An appeals court was expected to hear arguments for the order on Feb. 7, 2017.