Report: iPhone 6 to debut in September

Those eager for the new iPhone 6 may get their wish in early September, according to a report yesterday.

Tech blog Re/Code, which has a good track-record of predicting Apple activity, reported that Apple will have an event on Tuesday, Sept. 9th, likely an announcement of the new phone.

Based on past precedent, the phone would likely come out the Friday following the event.

Re/Code’s John Paczkowski repeated rumors that the iPhone 6 will be available in both 4.7 and 5.5-inch screen sizes and will run on next-generation A8 processors.

Apple, led by CEO Tim Cook, has reportedly ordered 80 million units through the end of 2014, which would make this the largest iPhone launch in its history.

However, recent media reports have suggested that Apple might have to delay its larger screen production, so the 4.7-inch version may debut first.