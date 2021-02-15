NYC's Robin Hood Foundation announces lineup for national conference to take on poverty and racism | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local nonprofit has announced the lineup for their annual conference that aims to fight poverty.

Robin Hood Foundation announced the lineup for No City Limits: Reimagining the Poverty Fight 2021, the fifth annual national conference dedicated to actionable solutions for increasing economic mobility from poverty. Taking place on Feb. 24-25, No City Limits will bring together leaders across many disciplines to examine 2020 and explore how to make 2021 a year of change and progress.

“2020 was a year of both the exposure of historical inequities and the expansion of the challenges so many of our neighbors face, particularly communities of color. We know that 2021 will be a year of both recovery and rebuilding in which we challenge the systems and structures that make poverty so pervasive and intentional,” said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. “During Robin Hood’s No City Limits conference, we will convene the nation’s leading experts across sectors to both explore the solutions and build the alliances that will help us to build a fairer and more equitable society for everyone.”

The conference will be held online through interactive sessions. This year’s theme will be “Reimagining the Poverty Fight” with the conference focusing on the link between poverty and racism, as well as the specific actions that need to be taken to build pathways to economic mobility for all.

Here is a look at the initial lineup of No City Limits 2021 speakers:

Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Ames Grawert, Brennan Center for Justice, Justice Program

Brigid Bergin, WNYC

Camilla Marcus, west~bourne

Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation

Cheryl L. Dorsey, Echoing Green

Corinne Low, The Wharton School, Upper West Side Open Hearts Initiative

Cory Booker, US Senate

Darrick Hamilton, The New School

Derek Singletary, Unchained

Dylan Matthews, VOX.com

Emma Vadehra, Next100 / The Century Foundation

Erika James, The Wharton School

Errol Louis, NY1

Geoffrey Canada, Harlem Children’s Zone

Helene Gayle, The Chicago Community Trust

Irwin Garfinkel, Columbia University

Jahana Hayes, US House of Representatives

John N. Friedman, Brown University and Opportunity Insights

John King, The Education Trust

Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC

José Andrés, World Central Kitchen

Judd Kessler, The Wharton School

Kaya Henderson, Reconstruction

Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

Mehrsa Baradaran, UC Irvine School of Law

Myra Jones-Taylor, ZERO TO THREE

Oxiris Barbot, M.D., Columbia University

Samantha Tweedy, Robin Hood

Sara Goldrick-Rab, The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice

Savvy Moore; National Domestic Workers Alliance, We Dream in Black North Carolina Chapter

Shalinee Sharma, Zearn

Starsky Wilson, Children’s Defense Fund

Wes Moore, Robin Hood

More information and a link to register is available on robinhood.org.