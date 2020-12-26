amNY Year in Review: A look at the top 10 web stories of 2020 | amNewYork

With the resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests and calls for ending police brutality on a larger scale coupled with a global pandemic and lockdowns, 2020 was truly a year like no other, particularly, in New York City
Our website has reached incredible heights this year, thanks to your ongoing support and readership. As of Dec. 22, AMNY.com is closing in on 19.7 million pageviews.
Here’s a run-down of the top 10 most-viewed stories that were published this year on AMNY.com.
- A Brooklyn man was arrested in April after allegedly stabbing his father and eating a part of his body. The suspect, 26-year-old Khaled Ahmad, allegedly went to a Dyker Heights bagel shop after the crime and confessed to officers that he had killed and eaten his father.
- Back in February, Mexican immigrant Eric Diaz was shot in the face and hand by an ICE agent during the attempted arrest of Diaz’s mother’s boyfriend. Prior to the shooting, Diaz is said to have punched an officer in the face while they were trying to arrest another man.
- Two New Yorkers were placed under quarantine in early February after being exposed to COVID-19. Officials said that both patients are under 40 years of age — one was hospitalized and the other did not have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
- A woman was killed in January after she fell from the back of a MTA bus and was hit by subsequently hit. Reports say that the victim became irate when she missed her stop at Kings Highway and went out of the door of the bus and struck a wooden utility pole, sending her backwards and under the wheels of the bus that crushed her body.
- Brooklyn and Queens became the city’s hotspots for coronavirus. In October, 12 ZIP codes located within those boroughs had more cases of coronavirus in that resurgence compared to the rest of the city.
- In February of this year, New York was granted federal approval to begin COVID-19 testing. Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio began to push for more localized testing after there were 7 cases of coronavirus in New York.
- This year marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Photos from the day of the attacks show the horror and destruction that took place on the life-changing day for not just New Yorkers, but for the United States as a whole.
- Over the summer, the MTA unveiled new plans to start collecting fares again during the pandemic. At the time, funding from the CARES Act was running low and the MTA was facing close to a $10 billion shortfall as a result of the pandemic.
- Just after the COVID-19 vaccine was starting to be distributed in December, a new strain of the virus popped up in the United Kingdom. With the new variant believed to be 70% more contagious than the original, Cuomo said that the federal government needs to start to require testing for those flying into the country from the United Kingdom.
- New York City started to reach second wave numbers of coronavirus in the fall, with 11 neighborhoods reaching over a 4% infection rate in November. The uptick in cases led to tighter restrictions for many of New York City’s businesses.