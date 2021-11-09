Rockefeller Center gearing up for holiday season as this year’s Christmas tree is chosen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Rockefeller Center is getting ready to get into the Christmas spirit but not without its iconic Christmas tree. The 79 foot Norway Spruce is coming to Midtown, making it the first tree to come from Elkton, Maryland.

The 85-year-old tree is donated by a family in Elkton, it will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 11, and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 13. Crews will start decorating the tree and wrapping more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. Then it will be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center has been a holiday tradition since 1933, with the ceremony broadcast live on television every year since 1951. This year’s official lighting ceremony will take take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will be broadcast nationally as part of NBC’s Christmas at Rockefeller Center. At any time during or after the lighting ceremony, people can stop by and admire the Christmas tree until Jan. 16.

The 89th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display between West 49th and 50th street and Fifth and Sixth avenues. It’ll be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Details on public access to this year’s tree lighting will be announced soon.