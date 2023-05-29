Shout it from the rooftops: Here’s a look at some of the newest, and most beloved, rooftops in New York City to enjoy this summer

Say it loud. No, louder! No, like, screaming-from-the-rooftop loud: It’s Rooftop Season! Hopefully, this means you’ve budgeted enough to last you through the spring and summer for all that New York City’s rooftop bars, restaurants, and clubs have to offer its locals and visitors.
Below are rooftop bars you may already know and love, or new spaces that could come with new faces, mostly throughout Manhattan, with some Brooklyn and Queens spots mixed in. While this is by no means an exhaustive list of all the rooftop bars in New York City, it’s a jumping-off place, or perhaps places you’ve already revisited but have since remodeled or been revamped since you’ve last been.
Knickerbocker Hotel’s St. Cloud Rooftop, Midtown
What: The ultimate rooftop bar atop The Knickerbocker Hotel with three plush corner Sky Pods overlooking Times Square, stylish indoor and outdoor seating options and new furniture, the exclusive Waterford Crystal Lounge, an ultra-luxe private room, and lush living walls of greenery.
Where: The Knickerbocker Hotel, 6 Times Square 17th Floor, New York, NY 10036
Hours: Daily, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
The Highlight Room, Lower East Side
What: Glamorous all-season rooftopbar evoking a 19th-century garden with foliage and tree, floating 16 stories above the Lower East Side, with vantage points of the bridges and Empire State Building.
Where: Moxy Lower East Side, 145 Bowery, New York, NY 10002
What: Whimsical, garden-inspired two-level indoor and outdoor venue with open-air rooftop pool and Manhattan skyline views at the top of the new Marriott Renaissance Chelsea Hotel offering a decadent lounge, and international and local DJs.
Where: Renaissance Chelsea Hotel, 112 West 25th Street, 38th/39th floor, New York, NY 10001
What: Largest indoor and outdoor all-season hotel rooftop perched 18 floors above New York City with a fully retractable roof and two indoor and outdoor main areas including a miniature putt-putt course
Where: Moxy NYC Times Square, 485 7th Ave 18th floor, New York, NY 10018
What: Indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge and cocktail bar at the Moxy Williamsburg blending contemporary Indo-Aussie style with Brooklyn energy offering stunning, unobstructed views of the Williamsburg Bridge, East River, and Lower Manhattan.
Where: 353 Bedford Avenue, 11th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11211
What: Located on top of the Sanctuary Hotel in New York City’s world-class Theater District and the heart of Time Square, Haven Rooftop offers guests a chance to indulge in Manhattan’s Midtown views while enjoying modern American cuisine and craft cocktails.
Where: Sanctuary Hotel, 132 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
What: Sophisticated and seductive rooftop tequileria with breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and both the East and Hudson Rivers, from local group Apicii with support from consulting master mezcalier Courtenay Greenleaf.
Where: Grayson Hotel, 28th Floor, 30 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018
What: Modern rooftop bar and restaurant serving classic Mexican fare with sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines at Penny Williamsburg — featuring art collective by local neurodivergent artists — that shares building with Bard College
Where: The Penny Williamsburg, 288 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
What: Relaxing resort-style oasis featuring stunning views of the Soho skyline and Asian-Hawaiian culinary concepts with outdoor pool, cabanas, and poolside spa treatments that share a floor with newly-launched Sisley-Paris Spa.
Where: 246 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013
Hours: Daily, 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NoMo SoHo’s The Penthouse, Soho
What: NoMo SoHo hotel’s newest open-air terrace and event space on the 26th floor with downtown and midtown Manhattan views. Fitness enthusiasts and beginners can find weekly wellness classes including kettlebell workouts, muay thai, sound baths, and power yoga.
Where: 9 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013
Hours: By appointment/event.
The Rockaway Hotel Rooftop, Rockaway Beach
What: Located on the Rockaway Hotel’s 6th floor, The Rooftop is an indoor-outdoor space that offers guests unprecedented sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, Jamaica Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean.
Where: 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, NY 11694
Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Bar remains open later, Sunday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
TWA Hotel’s Rooftop Pool, Queens
What: Rooftop and pool on top of the TWA Hotel with 10,000-square-foot observation deck, based on the classic 1960s surfing documentary “Endless Summer” with small bites and aviation-themed summer drinks. Visitors can watch planes taking off and landing just beyond the hotel.
Where: TWA Hotel One, Idlewild Drive JFK Airport, Jamaica, NY 11430