Week 4 Rutgers vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Best Props, and More

Are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights a real Big-Ten contender, or not?

That’s the question many fans and analysts will be asking Saturday night when Rutgers travels to the horseshoe to face #3 Ohio State. Picked by many to represent the Big-Ten in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes have won each of their first four games by an average of over 20 points.

It’s been much different for Rutgers. After starting the season 3-0 for the second straight year with a combined point differential of +3 against FBS schools, Greg Schiano’s club dropped a 27-10 thumper against Iowa in their Big-Ten debut last Saturday.

So which Rutgers team is expected to show up during Saturday’s contest? We have all that and more here:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. #3 Ohio State

Where: Ohio Stadium

When: 3:30 pm – ET

How to Watch: Big Ten Network

Spread: Ohio St. -40

The Matchup

Rutgers hasn’t beaten Ohio State in their entire program’s history. If that is to change, their stout run defense that has been one of the best in the country will need to produce far more against a loaded Buckeye offense.

It also means that the Scarlet Knights need to prepare for early down passes from future first-round pick CJ Stroud, and the plethora of NFL-ready wide receivers that Ohio State currently possesses. It will be a tall order for any team this year – not just Rutgers.

On the other side, Ohio State’s defense has been excellent all year. Stifling then-top-10 Notre Dame on opening night and blowing through other mid-major programs. Greg Schiano was the defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at Ohio State and had 10 players on his defense become NFL Draft picks.

The point is simple: Schiano understands the complex problems that await him and his program when they

Best Props

CJ Stroud – Over Total Passing Touchdowns

Easy money. CJ Stroud is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy award and his weapons are some of the best cast of receivers in college football history. 3.5 touchdowns is basically just like stealing with how bad the Rutgers secondary was last Saturday.

Marvin Harrison Jr. – Total receiving yards

The son of the Hall-of-Fame wide receiver, Harrison Jr. has enjoyed an excellent start to his college career. The sophomore has posted over 50 yards receiving in three of four games this season and has hit this over twice.

Against a Rutgers defense that is good against the run, but bad against the pass, I think it’s fair to assume that Ohio State’s trio is golden to each get over 100 yards on Saturday.

