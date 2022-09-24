Top 25 matchup between Clemson vs. Wake Forest meet for ACC Supremacy: How to watch, and more

The Clemson Tigers had a disappointing 2021 season while Sam Hartman has the Demon Deacons playing their best football in program history over the last two years.

On Saturday, the two teams meet to see who can grab early supremacy in a competitive ACC.

DJ Uiagalelei is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for Clemson and will look to continue to improve his overall game. Clemson sits as the 5th ranked team in the nation, while Clemson sits at 21st.

Both teams are 3-0.

We have everything you need to know heading into the top game of Saturday’s slate here.

#5 Clemson Tigers vs. #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Where: Truist Field

When: 12:00 pm – ET

How to Watch: ABC

Spread: Clemson -7

The Matchup

Clemson and Wake Forest both pose excellent defenses. Both are in the top 40 in the country in yards given up a game.

The contest will therefore be most likely decided on the quarterbacks. DJ Uiagalelei has had accuracy and footwork issues since taking over for Trevor Lawrence. Part of the struggles in 2021 for Dabo Sweeney’s club was about his inability to make plays with his arm and read the defense. While it’s gotten better this year, Wake Forest is the first top opponent that Uiagalelei will see this season.

Sam Hartman on the other hand is in his last year with the Demon Deacons and is on the fast track to being a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A solid showing against Clemson will all but guarantee that.

It’s been 12 years since the Demon Deacons have beaten the Tigers, and with the College Football Playoff picture still very early to tell, a win from either should have the fast track to a final four bid.

Top Prop Bets

DJ Uiagalelei Total Passing Touchdowns

Clemson will need to score on Wake Forest early and often if they have any hopes of winning this game. The Tigers have gotten through the first two games without putting much pressure on their quarterback.

That will change on Saturday.

Sam Hartman 2+ Touchdowns

This is a lock. Wake Forest’s offensive scheme is too good and Hartman is too good a quarterback. Even if Clemson’s defense can build an early lead, Hartman will be able to score enough during garbage time to seal this bet.

Hartman may not be getting the kind of love that Bryce Young or CJ Stroud have, but he’ll be an early riser on draft boards in a few months.

Will Shipley – Total Rushing Yards

If the Tigers’ passing offense struggles out of the gate, Shipley will be relied on heavily to help move the Tigers’ offense forward. Shipley leads the team in rushing and has been helpful in the passing game as well. He’ll need to get a large load on Saturday if Clemson is to win on the road.

For more Clemson and College Football news, turn to AMNY.com