Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
New York

Schneps Media celebrates top men in their professions at ‘Kings of New York’ event

Michael Dorgan
comments
Posted on
Kings of New York Honorees
Kings of New York Honorees

April 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

More than 300 people attended a special event hosted by Schneps Media Wednesday night celebrating extraordinary men in their respective professional fields.

The glitzy event, called Kings of New York, took place inside the banquet hall at Terrace on the Park, located at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, and honorees included business people, community leaders, healthcare leaders, non-profit leaders, local politicians and educators from throughout New York City and Long Island.

To the backdrop of breathtaking panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Unisphere, 40 esteemed men were presented with awards in recognition of their work and the positive impact it has had in their respective fields and communities.

Recipients included Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, radio personality Skeery Jones, and Robert Misseri, who is the co-founder of the non-profit group Paws of War, a group that places shelter dogs with U.S. military veterans to help them cope with the emotional impact of war.

Other honorees included Peter Coradi, a national business agent at the American Postal Workers Union, Kevin Alexander, the president and CEO of Rockaway Revitalization Development Corp., Charles Evdos, the executive director at RISE Life Services, and Frank Wu, the president of Queens College. 

Misseri said he was delighted to receive his award, and workers from Paws of War as well as war veterans joined him on the night. Paws of War is based in Long Island.

“We are really proud to be part of this, they [Schneps Media] really are helping and combining these communities together,” Misseri said. Schneps Media promotes small businesses and local organizations across its platforms.

 “Schneps Media is doing phenomenal things, not just by these honorees, but allowing us to come together, it’s wonderful,” Misseri said, noting that honorees spent a lot of time networking with each other to further grow their organizations and build valuable connections.

“We are super grateful for everything Schneps Media has done for us. It’s so important, I see the impact that Schneps Media is making in these communities, bringing these communities together, bringing organizations like ours together, it’s really making an impact… it’s really helping.” 

Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, (L) Robert Misseri, co-founder of the non-profit group Paws of War (R) at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Robert Misseri, co-founder of the non-profit group Paws of War, surrounded by his colleagues and veterans at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Skeery Jones, a syndicated radio personality at iHeartMedia and the executive producer of Elvis Duran & The Morning Show, celebrating at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Each honoree walked or danced down the red carpet to an award from Josh Schneps, the CEO of Schneps Media. Some honorees took to the floor wearing a crown and red gown in the high energy, fun-filled ceremony. After receiving their “Schneps Media Power Man!” trophy, recipients stood for pictures with their friends, family and colleagues. They were also presented with a citation from elected officials.

Jones, a syndicated radio personality at iHeartMedia and the executive producer of Elvis Duran & The Morning Show, was recognized for his pop culture, community and social impact.

“I’m honored to have this award,” Jones said. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this, but I guess with my team [we] are helping to make an impact on the community because of who we reach every day.”

“Socially, I’m always all over social media, I’m always highlighting local businesses and I’m a foodie, so I love going into restaurants and filming my life in and around New York City.” I’m always showcasing it; I’m always trying to prop other businesses up.”

Richards, the Queens Borough President, said he was very excited to receive his award and noted the important role local news media, and in particular Schneps Media, plays throughout the city and in the borough of Queens. Schneps Media is the parent company of more than 80 publications across New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, Philadelphia and Florida — its Queens publications include QNS, Queens Courier, Queens Post, Sunnyside Post, and LIC Post.

“It’s an honor to be here, to continue to carry on the legacy of Queens Borough presidents in Queens,” Richards said.

“I really feel like a king tonight, a king of New York, and I really want to thank Schneps Media empire for all that they do and making sure that local news is still appreciated in our city, that stories of Queens residents and New Yorkers can be told all over the city.”

Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, (L) and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (R) at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan) 

Schneps Media also publishes amnyMetro and organizes more than 25 events a year to publicize, connect, and celebrate those who make meaningful contributions to business and the community. Wednesday’s annual event has been running for 15 years and was previously known as “A List.”

The Kings of New York event also included a raffle, with all proceeds going to combat food insecurity in Queens via the Zara Charitable Foundation, a Jamaica, Queens, based non-profit organization. The foundation was established by the Zara Realty Holding Corp, a local real estate company.

Amir Sobhraj and Tony Subraj, who are both co-managing partners at Zara Realty Holding Corp, were both honorees at the event. They said that the Zara Charitable Foundation would be donating all of the proceeds of the raffle to the Gaton Foundation, a non-profit group that aims to fight food poverty in Richmond Hill, Queens, after hearing that food security is a major problem in the neighborhood. The Gaton Foundation will then use the funds to distribute food to those in need.

“We are here tonight because we heard from educators at Richmond Hill High School that hunger is a big problem for students and their families,” Sobhraj. “There is a real need for food donations and a real desire to combat food inflation,” Sobhraj said.

Meanwhile, Subrakj said that the Zara Charitable Foundation is also making a donation the Gaton Foundation which will increase the group’s current food distribution numbers seven-fold over the next 12 months.

Michael Serao, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer at First Central Savings Bank, said that his bank values its partnership with Schneps Media very highly.

“We are so honored to be part of this event tonight,” Serao said.

“Schneps is more than a media company, it’s a family that we have joined. And with their help and their exposure to our bank we are able to give back more to our communities.

Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Tony Subraj (L) and Amir Sobhraj (R) of Zara Realty Holding Corp at the Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Andrew Clarke, executive director at Braata Productions with his award at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Andrew Clarke, executive director at Braata Productions, with his award at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Michel Ro, president of Champions Martial Arts, at the Kings of New York event with his family (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, (L) and Michael Serao, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer at First Central Savings Bank, at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Michael Serao, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer at First Central Savings Bank (C), surrounded by his colleagues at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
(Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, (L) and Nabaraj KC, a community leader at Hami Nepali Global (R), at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Kings of New York Honorees (Photo by Michael Dorgan)
Larry Gallegos, director of public engagement at Lyft, at the Kings of New York event (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

First Name

Last Name

Organization

Title

Ryan

Adams

HZQ Consulting

Managing Director

Kevin W.

Alexander, MPA

Rockaway Revitalization Development Corp.

President & CEO

Eric

Altstadter

EisnerAmper LLP

Partner

John

Baldi

Vincent Smith School

Head of School

Anthony

Beckford

Royalty Consulting, SoSincere Entertainment, Rated X Energy Drink

CEO, Founder & Owner

Lionel

Chitty

Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs

Executive Director

John J.

Ciafone, Esq.

Law Offices of John J. Ciafone

Trial Attorney

Andrew

Clarke

Braata Productions, Inc.

Executive Director

Christian

Claudio

National Center for Gang Training

Chief

Matt

Cohen

Long Island Association

President & CEO

Sean Ebony

Coleman

Destination Tomorrow

Founder & Executive Director

Peter

Coradi

American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO

National Business Agent

Humphrey A.

Crookendale, JD

Metropolitan College of New York

Vice President for Academic Affairs

Hiram

Diaz

KTOC Nationals

Promoter

Elvis

Duran

Host, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

 

Charles

Evdos

RISE Life Services

Executive Director

Robert

Fonti

Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers

Co-Chair

Larry

Gallegos

Lyft

Director, Public Engagement

Jeffrey

Garcia

Latino Cannabis Association

Co-Founder

Dr. Stephen T.

Greenberg

Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon

Prashantt

Guptha

 

Actor/Producer

Skeery

Jones

iHeartMedia, Elvis Duran & The Morning Show

Executive Producer/On Air Talent

Neil M.

Kaufman

Kaufman McGowan PLLC

Managing Member

Nabaraj

KC

Hami Nepali Global

Community Leader

Kenneth

Mbonu

Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID

President & Executive Director

Robert

Misseri

Paws of War

Co-Founder

Safain

Naguib

Ponce Bank

Assistant Vice President, Retail Cluster Manager

Hon. Donovan

Richards

Queens Borough President

 

William

Ricigliano

Ricigliano & Filopei, P.C

Partner

Michael

Ro

Champions Martial Arts

President

Rich

Salgado

Gas It Up

Chief Communications Officer

Michael

Serao

First Central Savings Bank

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

Jasbir (Jay)

Singh

Media Resources

President/Publisher

Amir

Sobhraj

Zara Realty Holding Corp

Co-Managing Partner

Tony

Subraj

Zara Realty Holding Corp

Co-Managing Partner

Adam

Weinstein

Phipps Houses

President & CEO

Andre D.

White

Phipps Neighborhoods

Executive Director & CEO

Frank H.

Wu

Queens College

President

Kevin

Xue

Flushing Bank

Vice President, Branch Manager

Dao

Yin

New American Voters Association

Vice President, Executive Board Member

 

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC