Schumer vows to make sure New York gets fed Sandy aid

$2 million might go to other states affected by other natural disasters.

As the 18th-month anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaches, U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Robert Menendez vowed Sunday to make sure Washington doesn’t cut back on aid.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is considering a resiliency competition that would give up to $2 billion that was supposed to go to Sandy aid to other states affected by other natural disasters.

Schumer called the proposal unacceptable since there are thousands in New York and New Jersey still suffering from the Oct. 29, 2012, storm.

“I will fight for them to be the No. 1 priority for remaining housing aid, as has always been intended, before a single dollar is put up for grabs in a national resiliency competition,” Schumer said.

A representative for HUD didn’t return messages for comment.

In January 2013, Congress approved $60 billion in aid for Sandy victims in all states.

Schumer said $15.2 billion of that funding is to be used to meet housing needs in New York State, New York City and New Jersey. More than $10 billion has been spent but there are still homeowners who have unmet housing needs, according to the senator.