Scooter-riding duo wanted for string of Manhattan robberies: NYPD

Police are looking for two men, pictured, who have allegedly robbed several people while riding scooters in Manhattan this month (NYPD)

Police are looking for two scooter-riding men who have allegedly robbed several people in Manhattan in recent weeks.

The suspects allegedly targeted their first victim at around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, while the victim, a 36-year-old man, was walking in vicinity of Greenwich Street and West 11th Street. The pair, according to police, approached the man while on kick scooters before taking his cellphone and fleeing.

A second incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tompkins Square Park, police said. The victim, a 52-year-old man who was sitting on a park bench, was approached by the suspects who demanded his cellphone. The pair took it and then fled.

The following day, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the suspects allegedly targeted a 20-year-old man who was walking on West 24th Street near 8th Avenue. The suspects took the victim’s wallet before fleeing on their scooters.

Days later, on Wednesday, Sept.13, at around 2 a.m., the pair allegedly robbed a 24-year-old man who was walking in the vicinity of 1st Avenue and East 50th Street, police said. The suspects allegedly approached the victim, before pushing him and taking his phone.

None of the victims were injured in any of the incidents.

Police have released photos and video footage of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a dark complexion, medium build, and short hair. The second man is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a dark complexion, slim build, and short braids.

Anyone with information in regard to these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.