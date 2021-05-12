Second prize Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Midtown store

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Do you have the winning ticket? A second-prize Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Midtown store.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from the May 11 drawing were 07, 08, 20, 36, 39, and Mega Ball was 22. The ticket, worth a guaranteed $1,000,000, was sold at K M Newsstand, located at 555 5th Ave.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

For more information about Mega Millions, visit www.megamillions.com.