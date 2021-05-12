Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

Second prize Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Midtown store

Photo via Shutterstock

Do you have the winning ticket? A second-prize Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Midtown store.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from the May 11 drawing were 07, 08, 20, 36, 39, and Mega Ball was 22. The ticket, worth a guaranteed $1,000,000, was sold at K M Newsstand, located at 555 5th Ave.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

For more information about Mega Millions, visit www.megamillions.com.

