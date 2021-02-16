Senior woman shot inside Lower East Side home after gunman blasts bullets on nearby street | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops on the Lower East Side are looking for the shooter who fired a stray bullet on Tuesday afternoon that injured a 75-year-old woman.

Police sources said the victim had called 911 from her residence on Clinton Street off Delancey Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 when she suddenly felt a burning pain along her rear end. She looked down and realized that she had been shot.

EMS services arrived at the scene transporting the senior woman to nearby Beth Israel Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

NYPD officials from the 7th Precinct could be seen cordoning-off the intersection of Clinton and Delancey Streets with caution tape and removing onlookers from the scene. A bullet casing marked by a plastic cup could also be observed on the sidewalk.

According to local business owner Sony, he was startled by five gunshots before rushing outside to take a look.

“This is the first time in about five years something like this has happened, but this neighborhood is not always a good neighborhood,” Sony said.

While he didn’t see the incident, the audible bangs from the gunshots were still ringing in his ear.

Police are searching for an armed suspect who apparently fled in a white Honda Civic.

Dani Chavez has lived in the neighborhood for about four years, and she was surprised when she crossed Delancey Street and learned that the area was an active crime scene.

“These streets are usually a little bit quiet, but Delancey is always a little bit more dangerous,” Chavez said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.