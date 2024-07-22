Police are searching for this suspect, who is wanted for assault in Brooklyn.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for a shirtless suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during an argument last week.

Law enforcement sources said the assault unfolded on July 18 at around 8:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in front of 864 42nd St. in Sunset Park.

The NYPD said a 47-year-old man was standing at the location when the male suspect approached him and an argument ensued. Police sources could not confirm what the verbal dispute was about, but it turned violent when the suspect slashed the victim in the lower back with an unknown sharp object.

Authorities said the victim and perp did not know each other.

The suspect fled the location before officers from the 66th Precinct arrived on scene. Meanwhile, EMS responded and brought the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Police on Sunday released a photo of the suspect at large. In the photo, he is shown wearing black shorts, no shirt and a gold chain.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.