Shooting in the Bronx leaves one man injured: NYPD

Police are looking for a shooter who injured a man in the Bronx last week.

According to police, at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 11 an unknown man fired a gun in the vicinity of Clay Avenue and East 174th Street. As a result, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the leg.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.