Shotgun-wielding thief steals victim’s jacket outside Queens home, NYPD says

A man wearing a ski mask and holding a shotgun robbed a man outside his Queens home, police said.

Police released video surveillance of the incident, which happened in March, on Tuesday.

The footage shows the suspect approaching the 31-year-old victim outside his residence in Ridgewood at about 11:40 p.m. on March 16, displaying the shotgun. He demanded the victim’s chain necklace, but fled only with his jacket, police said.

Another male was with the suspect, but he did not engage the victim, police said. The suspect was dressed in a black hooded jacket and a black ski mask.