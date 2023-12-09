Shots fired in Union Square as robbery attempt goes awry: NYPD

Police investigate a robbery that ended in gunfire in Union Square on Dec. 8.

Shots were in Union Square on Friday night during an attempted robbery, sending pedestrians running for cover, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at about 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 8 near the corner of Broadway and East 17th Street, as New Yorkers mulled about through the area just several blocks away from the popular Union Square Holiday Market.

According to police sources, a group of armed individuals stopped a 20-year-old man on East 17th Street and Broadway in a stickup attempt. Sources familiar with the incident report the robbery stemmed over a pair of headphones.

When the victim refused to comply and give up his valuables, one of the robbers attempted to shoot him, firing wildly. No one was injured in the gunfire.

The group fled on foot into the Union Square subway station.

Officers from the 13th Precinct flocked to the area to investigate, taping off the crime scene and searching for the perpetrators. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.