Skeleton, skull stolen from Queens cemetery on Halloween, NYPD says

One full skeleton and another skull were taken from an above ground mausoleum, police said.

Some thieves took celebrating the dead a bit too seriously this Halloween.

A pair of human remains were stolen from a Queens cemetery on Monday from inside a mausoleum that hadn’t been opened since 1987, police said.

The thieves broke into two crypts inside the Acacia Cemetery mausoleum in Ozone Park and took the skeletons sometime after 4 p.m.

They made away with the skull of Lewis Hambro, who was born in 1865 and died in 1928, and the entire body of Marilan Hollon, who was born in 1900 and also died in 1928, a police source said.

The thieves broke into the mausoleum through a boarded up broken window, and took the bodies from two out of the 10 crypts inside, the police source said.

A woman who answered the phone at Acacia Cemetery declined to comment.

Police said the creepy burglary was reported on Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were involved and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.