A smoke shop worker was shot by a masked robber in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

A man, armed with a gun and wearing a mask or scarf wrapped around his face, demanded money from the worker shortly before midnight inside the shop on Fifth Avenue, between 72nd Street and Ovington Avenue, in Bay Ridge, police said.

The suspect then fired at the worker, striking him once in the torso, police said. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, they said.

The worker, who is approximately 40 years old, was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.