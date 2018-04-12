LATEST PAPER
Bay Ridge smoke shop worker shot by masked robber, NYPD says

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

A smoke shop worker in Bay Ridge was shot by a robber late Wednesday night, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A smoke shop worker was shot by a masked robber in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

A man, armed with a gun and wearing a mask or scarf wrapped around his face, demanded money from the worker shortly before midnight inside the shop on Fifth Avenue, between 72nd Street and Ovington Avenue, in Bay Ridge, police said.

The suspect then fired at the worker, striking him once in the torso, police said. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, they said.

The worker, who is approximately 40 years old, was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

