Snow in NYC expected overnight

Say it ain’t snow!

Forecasters are predicting rain overnight Thursday will turn into snow, breaking the hearts of New Yorkers everywhere. The chance of precipitation is anywhere between 80 and 90 percent, so those prayers of yours will probably fail.

“It’s not unusual,” Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said of the early November snow. “We’ve had instances of measurable snow before this date.”

He said the National Weather Service predicts less than half an inch of snow accumulating before the early morning commute Friday.

“We don’t anticipate much of an impact regarding travel,” he added. The snow is expected to hit the city for a couple hours before daybreak.

And while temperatures are expected to be cooler than average over the next seven days, Morrin said they don’t foresee snow other than overnight.

The Sanitation Department tweeted that its salt spreaders “are loaded and ready to be deployed” to tackle any snow accumulation. “Drive carefully,” the DSNY tweeted.

The last time it snowed was April 16, when a trace amount was recorded at Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

The 2013-2014 winter season was one of the snowiest, placing in the top 20 for accumulation of snow on record.