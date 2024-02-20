Quantcast
SoHo murder mystery: Suspect who killed woman, fled in her leggings is arrested in Arizona

Police have arrested the man wanted for murdering a woman inside a Soho hotel earlier this month and fled wearing her leggings, sources familiar with the investigation said.
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly murdered a woman inside a Soho hotel earlier this month and fled the scene while wearing her leggings, sources familiar with the investigation said Tuesday.

Radd Almansoori, 26, was cuffed in his home state of Arizona, where he is believed to be wanted for several other attacks on women, authorities said.

The NYPD had been tracking Almansoori since Feb. 8 after 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was found beaten to death with an iron inside of her room at the SoHo 54 hotel on Watts Street. The mother was discovered wrapped in a blanket and had been struck so hard with an iron that pieces of plastic were lodged in her skull.

Detectives were said to be investigating whether Oleas-Arancibia — who checked into the hotel the day before she was found dead — was a sex worker.

The case took an even stranger turn when police obtained surveillance camera footage showing the man identified as Almansoori leaving the hotel wearing his victim’s leggings.

“We have video of the woman arriving at the location, wearing a distinct pair of leggings. And later on, we have a male leaving the hotel wearing the same leggings,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a Feb. 15 briefing.

SoHo murder mystery suspect mugshot
Raad Almansoori is currently being held in Arizona after being charged with murdering a Queens woman at a SoHo hotel on Feb. 7, and stabbing two other women in the Grand Canyon State.Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

According to Kenny, the suspect’s pants were left at the scene covered in blood. Inside, police recovered a receipt which they used to track and identify Almansoori.

Meanwhile, the alleged killer returned to Arizona, where police in the Grand Canyon State reported that he was wanted for — and later admitted to — stabbing several women.

NYPD detectives are now awaiting Almansoori’s extradition to New York for arraignment on charges in Oleas-Arancibia’s murder. He is presently charged in Maricopa County, AZ with homicide, assault, theft and robbery.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com late for further updates.

