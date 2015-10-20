Quantcast
Star the duck drinks beer at English pub, fights with family dog

Jamie Reysen
October 20, 2015
A duck walks into a bar…

It may sound like a joke, but a bow-tie-wearing duck actually walked into an English pub (where he’s a regular), drank a pint of ale and later lost a fight with a dog.

The Cheddar Valley Gazette reported that Star the duck visited the Old Courthouse Inn in Devon with his handler, Barrie Hayman. He then returned home, where he got into a brawl with Hayman’s dog, Maggie, and ended up with a split beak.

Hayman said Star “pushed his luck too far.”

“He gave [Maggie] a stare, then promptly stood on her back,” Hayman said. “It was not pretty and not nice.”

Star is reportedly on the wagon now.

