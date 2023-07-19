Staten Island cop arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving teen

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An NYPD officer was arrested on Wednesday for the second time for allegedly engaging in explicit activity and conversations with a minor, police said.

The 33-year-old Staten Island cop Christopher Terranova, who served out of the 121st Precinct, was arrested just before 8 a.m. on July 19 after an apparent victim stepped forward, accusing the officer of serious misconduct.

Sources say a teenage boy is alleging that the officer sexually abused him. Another source alleged that Terranova sent indecent photographs of himself to a minor in 2020 while also apparently possessing child pornography.

Terranova has been a cop for over a decade but was suspended after his first arrest. Further information surrounding the incident was not immediately available.

Terranova is charged with dissemination of indecent material to a minor, two counts of criminal sexual act, two counts of sexual misconduct, act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, and two counts of sexual abuse.