Staten Island cop arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving teen

An NYPD officer was arrested on Wednesday for the second time for allegedly engaging in explicit activity and conversations with a minor, police said.
The 33-year-old Staten Island cop Christopher Terranova, who served out of the 121st Precinct, was arrested just before 8 a.m. on July 19 after an apparent victim stepped forward, accusing the officer of serious misconduct.
Sources say a teenage boy is alleging that the officer sexually abused him. Another source alleged that Terranova sent indecent photographs of himself to a minor in 2020 while also apparently possessing child pornography.
Terranova has been a cop for over a decade but was suspended after his first arrest. Further information surrounding the incident was not immediately available.
Terranova is charged with dissemination of indecent material to a minor, two counts of criminal sexual act, two counts of sexual misconduct, act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, and two counts of sexual abuse.