Staten Island man arrested for murder in connection to 2020 shooting inside deli: NYPD

crime scene
Police tape lies on the ground of a crime scene.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 26-year-old Staten Island man has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his victim in 2020 in a deli near his home.

Abdul Olasupo, of Holland Avenue, allegedly shot Kaseem Scott, 25, inside the Holland Ave Deli at around 9:30 p.m. on July 22, 2020. Scott, who also lived on Holland Avenue, was shot in the chest, and was transported to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Olasupo was arrested Tuesday and faces a slew of charges, including murder, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

