Statue City Cruises increases service to Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island this summer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Those who wish to visit the Statue of Liberty this summer can enjoy an increased capacity ferry ride there.

Statue City Cruises, the official and only authorized concessioner for ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island on behalf of the National Park Service, recently announced that additional service and increased capacity this summer with the reopening of the Liberty State Park departure point. The cruise line has also resumed its Ellis Island’s Hard Hat Tours.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for, the light at the end of the tunnel, as we prepare to welcome back more locals and visitors to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island,” said Mike Burke, COO of Concessions and Park Services for City Experiences by Hornblower. “We are continuing to take all the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for families, creating amazing, unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Statue City Cruises are beginning to increase the number of departures by over 60% and expanding vessel capacity over the next few weeks — 100% is expecting to be reinstated before July 4. Between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. boats will depart from Battery Park in lower Manhattan and Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ. Face masks are required for the entire ride and crews will continue to perform daily deep cleanings of each vessel in use.

Tickets are $23.50 for adults, $18 for seniors, $12 for children and free for kids three years old and younger. Tickets include self-guided audio tours on Liberty and Ellis Island. Tickets are available at the Battery Park and Liberty State Park box offices, but it is highly encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time.

For more information, visit www.cityexperiences.com/new-york/city-cruises/statue/.