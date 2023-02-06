Steel rods fall at Queens DEP construction site, leaving five injured

Five people were injured Monday at a Queens construction site run by the city during an apparent workplace accident, FDNY sources said.

The incident took place at 46-01 37th Avenue in Long Island City at approximately 11:24 a.m., according to the FDNY, construction materials fell upon workers at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) worksite. A DEP spokesman shared that a stack of rebar—steel rods used in concrete construction—came loose and tipped over onto five contracted workers.

EMS rushed the five individuals to Elmhurst Hospital. FDNY reports that one person is in critical condition while two suffered what the department deemed as serious injuries, while two others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The site was working on the city’s water tunnel at the time of the accident. Several high-ranking workers on the scene became belligerent with amNewYork Metro while attempting to report on the incident.

They obscured the view of the scene by securing tarp to mesh fencing. The workers did not comment on safety at the project by simply stating that “I don’t understand the question.” The Department of Buildings could also be observed at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.